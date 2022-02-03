Bucs' Byron Leftwich removes name from Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching search

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich removed his name from consideration for the head coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s been widely reported that Leftwich didn’t want to work with current Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, who was under fire in previous jobs. Leftwich’s preferred plan was to take over as head coach and bring in Arizona Cardinals VP of player personnel Adrian Wilson as general manager.

For Leftwich, he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team’s offensive coordinator. If he puts together another solid year developing an offense around the team’s next quarterback, it will only further burnish his credentials as a potential head coach.

Depending on what happened that led Leftwich to pull his name from the search, the Jaguars have seemingly passed on hiring one of the franchise’s most successful quarterbacks who has gone on to become a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator who just finished a two-year sting working with the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Leftwich, with his background as an NFL quarterback, could have been a big help to last year’s number one overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The move isn’t likely to ingratiate the franchise to fans. The team is coming off a disastrous year that started with the questionable hiring of Urban Meyer, who ended up being fired in disgrace before the season even ended.

The Jaguars have the number one overall pick for the second straight year after finishing with the worst record in the National Football League.