Bucs All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs is hungry for more

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is living a charmed life. Tampa Bay moved up in the first round to draft him out of Iowa in 2020. He's been a starter ever since, winning a Super Bowl title to go along with All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Tampa Bay's front office has put together a star-studded roster since quarterback Tom Brady signed before the 2020 season, and Wirfs said it feels like a playing a video game every time he steps on the field.

"Since my rookie year, I’ve got to be in the huddle with Tom, Gronk, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin. Now Julio Jones," Wirfs said after Thursday's practice. "All these guys- Antonio Brown. There are so many guys I grew up watching and everything. Like, now, I’m on the same field as them- Kyle Rudolph. It’s just insane."

Wirfs, 23, is already an elite player. But he doesn't want to hear about how good he's become.

"I think I’m far from arrived," Wirfs said. "I’m going into year three. I’ve got a lot of stuff left to do, a lot of stuff to get better at. And I think you’ve gotta have good people around you that aren’t even going to let you come close to thinking that you’ve made it."

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles won't spoil Wirfs with compliments, but he knows he has one of the best in the game protecting the best quarterback of all time.

"He’s a great player for us right now. And we’ve got continuity, that’s always good," Bowles added. "You’ve gotta protect your quarterback book-end tackles, first."

Tom Brady turns 45 on August 3rd, and Wirfs said he's surprised that the 23-year vet and seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't slowing down.

"Go sit down, or take a break," Wirfs joked. "I love Tommy. I’m so glad I get to protect him. He does everything with a purpose and takes a lot of care of his body. That’s how he’s out here, still."