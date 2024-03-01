Buccaneers tackle NFL combine and free agency

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Draft Combine is underway in Indianapolis, where all 32 teams are on-site to evaluate potential draft picks. It’s also a time for the media to speak with members of the front office to address the upcoming free agent signing period.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has a long list of free agents on his roster, including receiver Mike Evans. A recent report surfaced that Licht and Evans were “far apart” regarding the terms of a new contract. That was news to Licht.

"How recent was that? There was another one that said we were getting closer,” Licht laughed. "We’re working very hard on that. On both sides, both ends are, and trust me, we all want Mike."

Evans, 30, is coming off one of the best seasons of his ten-year career. He logged 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was clear that he wants Evans to stay in a Bucs uniform.



"He's been very consistent. He's very dynamic, yet he's very humble off the field, but he's a confident player,” Bowles said at his press conference. "He's one of my favorite players. I have a lot of respect for Mike and everything he does."

The Bucs aren’t the only team with a long list of high-impact free agents, but Licht said he isn’t looking elsewhere to fill his roster.

"We're focused on signing ours right now. I mean, if we can re-sign Mike [Evans] and Baker [Mayfield] and Lavonte [David], Chase [McLaughlin], Antoine [Winfield Jr.] and Tristan [Wirfs], I mean, we should be throwing another boat parade. So, that's a pretty good class there.”

Some players at this week’s combine have been advised not to take any cognitive tests given by teams, but Licht isn’t overly concerned.

"It's not like they're doing it for one team and not the other,” he added. "So, now it just comes back to which teams can evaluate the best, and I'll put my team against anybody. So, that's where [we] stand with that.”

Licht’s team will spend the better part of two months deciding who to sign, who to let go and who to draft.

“You always want good young players for depth, for the future,” Licht explained. "We’ve got a great blend right now. In just a few years, we’ve changed from the oldest roster in the league, to now we’ve got a very young roster with some very good, high-end veterans. So, wanna keep that going.”

The NFL free agent signing period begins March 13. The draft runs from Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27, in Detroit.