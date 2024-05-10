Buccaneers kick off rookie minicamp

TAMPA — The Buccaneers opened rookie minicamp Friday, with seven draft picks and more than 50 undrafted free agents hitting the field for the first time this preseason. It's no secret that the Bucs want to improve on a running game that ranked last in the league last season.

General manager Jason Licht drafted center Graham Barton and guard Elijah Klein in the first and sixth rounds, respectively. He also chose running back Bucky Irving in the fourth round.

Bucky, whose given name is Mar'keise, says he can't remember the last time someone called him something other than his nickname.

"My dad gave it to me when I was little because I had buck teeth. Now I’m good, you feel me," Irving joked while showing off his straightened teeth during Friday's media availability.

Generously listed at 5' 10" tall, Irving's spent his entire football career proving that good things do come in small packages.

"I play with a chip on my shoulder because everyone talks about my size and how small I am," he explained. "When I got the ball in my hands I’m just not trying to let the first man bring me down and just run hard. I pretty much play like that my whole life. I just want to have fun out there making people miss, making them look silly."

At 6' 4," 319 pounds, Klein is on the other end of the size spectrum. Most rookies don't take on the role of being a "hype man" in the locker room. But Klein says he'll bring the positive energy whenever he has to.

"I just want to approach each day with a positive mindset. If you come in here acting like you don’t want to be here and you don’t want to play, then you’re going to play like crap," Klein said after Friday's walkthrough. "But, if you come in and you’re excited about what you’re doing- even if it’s false, even if you’re faking it- you’re going to find a way to play better through that positive head space."

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was a rookie in 1986. He says the same lessons he learned apply to any player taking the field as a pro for the first time.

"It was a lot people. A lot of rookies. A lot of learning," Bowles recalled after Friday's practice. "Just make sure you take every note. Try to go over everything and make sure you don’t make the same mistake twice."

