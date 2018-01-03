Buccaneers' John Lynch named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety John Lynch has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lynch is one of 15 modern era finalists, putting him in elite company with the likes of Randy Moss, Ty Law and Brian Urlacher.

Lynch was with Tampa Bay from 1993-2003 and joined the Denver Broncos from 2004-07.

The Modern-Era Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 108 nominees that was earlier reduced to 27 semifinalists, during the year-long selection process, according to the Hall of Fame's website.

This is Lynch's fifth time being named a finalist and he is in his sixth year of eligibility.

The Annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee Meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis when the 48-person Selection Committee meets to elect the Class of 2018.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on the eve of the Super Bowl.

Lynch was selected by Tampa Bay in the 3rd round of the 1993 draft and was voted to nine Pro Bowls in his Super Bowl winning career.

Throughout his career, he intercepted 26 passes, had 13 sacks and recorded more than 1,000 tackles.