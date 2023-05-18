Buccaneers, Jabil give Artz 4 Life Academy an extreme makeover

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The kids utilizing the Artz 4 Life Academy in Clearwater were surprised Thursday afternoon. The inside of the building was completely renovated, and the outside was touched up as well. Thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers teaming up with local tech company Jabil, Inc. as part of a joint "Day of Service." More than 175 volunteers from both organizations chipped in.

The dual-impact community efforts will feature a new computer lab centered around student success; new computers, monitors, printers, collaboration tables, smart TVs, and tablets will allow students to express their creativity with the latest technology.

Renovations to multi-purpose rooms, including murals, new tables, chairs, and artwork, will help create a more aspiring place for students to learn and discover new interests. Additionally, staff will refresh outdoor spaces and picnic areas and apply fresh paint throughout the building.

"We obviously put in sweat equity," said Bucs chief impact officer Vicky Free Sistrunk. "But what's really special is the spirit, the enthusiasm, the desire to not only refresh, but to do it in a way that the kids know they're loved, they're supported, and this is a safe space for them."

The project was extra-special for Jabil employees and sisters Chavaun Ikhianosen and Chaunte Peterson. They came to this building when they were kids, hoping the new version would spark even more creativity in the younger generation.

"It focuses on the arts, giving those students the ability to thrive in the activities that they're best in," Chavaun explained. "Being able to access the computer lab also gives them an opportunity to get their homework done and just get a little lift in life."

Jabil vice president of human resources Gary Schick hopes they can lead in the community the same way the Bucs lead on the field.

"Both the Buccaneers, as well as Jabil, have been in the St. Pete/Tampa Bay area for over 40 years. They're in sports; we're in contract manufacturing. Even though they're two very different businesses, we have one common thing, which is giving back to the community," Schick said. "More importantly, you look at who we're actually doing this for. It's for the children, and how can you not be excited about that?"

Everyone's happy that the children get a new creative space, but Chaunte joked that they're also jealous. Maybe more than a little.

"I mean, a lot," she said as she laughed with her sister. "We were here; it was terrazzo floors. We did have some games and things like that. But nothing like this. This is amazing. Just for the kids in the neighborhood just to be able to have something so easily accessible. They'll know that the Bucs were a part of this with the mural. I think it'll be a great experience for them."