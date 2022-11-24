Buccaneers give thanks while gearing up for Week 12

TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving Day was a working holiday for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay wants to keep their lead in the NFC South division as they prepare for the final seven games of the regular season. This week, the team's focused on picking up a third straight win, but they're also taking time to give thanks for putting on a Bucs uniform every day.

"What am I most thankful for? Just the opportunity to wake up every day and just live out my dream, healthy," said second-year linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. "I’m blessed. My family’s blessed. Being able to smile."

Tenth-year Buccaneer defensive lineman William Gholston had a big smile on his face when asked what he's thankful for.

"I’m thankful for the ability to be the man that I am today," he said.

Quarterback Tom Brady also flashed a big grin when asked what he's thankful for this year.

"I’m thankful for a lot. I have a lot of blessings in my life. I’m a very, very lucky guy," Brady said.

Regarding on-field matters, Brady was asked if he discusses the Bucs post-bye week success of 2020 with his teammates. That's when the team rattled off eight straight wins to earn the Super Bowl title.

"Everyone wants to jump ahead and think about things that are so far down the road. It's kind of a waste of time," Brady said. "Really, just focus on having a good practice, correct what we messed up, put together three good days of practice and then be prepared to play. Again, you can only win one game this week, and that game's on Sunday."

Tampa (5-5) travels to Cleveland (3-7) for a 1 p.m. date with the Browns on Sunday afternoon.