Buccaneers female fan club enjoys their day at training camp

TAMPA, Fla. — Diana Winoker is a founding member of the Women of Red and she’s got the hat to prove it.

“There were only 35 of us initially. We’ve grown quite a bit,” Winoker said.

Now, hundreds turn out for interactive Women of Red events including this special day at training camp.

“Cool to get the camaraderie and everyone coming together just to enjoy this in a different way than just a game,” said Mollie Rainwater.

While some of these fans may be just learning the game, Diana goes back to the beginning.

“I’ve had my season tickets since day one. And my original job back in the dark ages was to help lay out the parking plan over at the old sombrero. So I go way back,” said Winoker.

Buccaneers ownership has put more focus on making women a part of football. They are the first team with multiple full-time female coaches and there are also women in the Bucs front office.

“A lot of time they’ve been a part of it in the background already. Just haven’t been in more leadership roles. So I think the fact they are getting more publicity around that is really cool,” said Emma Tomlin.

The Buccaneers have hosted several Women of Red events including tailgates and training camps.

The team also supports girls flag football programs and gives out a girls in football scholarship.

“All of these women play such a vital role in the lives of these men in one way or another. So it’s important to come together. Support one another. Celebrate one another. Smile. Enjoy a laugh. It’s beautiful,” said Kia Cockrell, whose husband Ross is a cornerback for the Buccaneers.