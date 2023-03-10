Breno, Rowdies ready for opening night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies open the regular season this weekend, and when they do, they'll have a familiar face in goal.

Phil Breno's back with the team on a full-time contract for 2023. He joined the team in July 2022, and he made the most of his stay. Breno made a handful of critical saves that helped Tampa Bay reach the conference final for a third straight year.

The process took a little while, but the organization rewarded him with a new deal this offseason.

"It wasn’t as cut and dry if I was coming back during the offseason," Phil said after Friday's practice. "But they wanted me enough to the point where they worked to get me. I was very happy with that. I really didn’t want to be anywhere else."

Breno breathed a sigh of relief when the Rowdies brought him back, but he also said it motivated him to try and take his game to the next level.

"I know the Rowdies have a really good reputation. Really intense, professional environment. I just wanted to meet that level, and if I didn't meet it, I wanted to exceed it," he explained. "I look at this as I’m constantly working. Nothing is ever given to me. So I just want to constantly come out every single day and prove myself and earn the spot as opposed to just falling into it."

Tampa Bay lost former captain and all-time leading scorer Seba Guenzatti to free agency this offseason. They suffered another huge blow when they lost reigning league MVP Leo Fernandes for the year with a torn Achilles' tendon this preseason.

But as head coach Neill Collins enters his sixth season with the team, he feels like they're fully capable of staying in the top tier of USL Championship franchises.

"I think we’ve recruited a lot of really good, talented people. But I think we have a lot of great attitude," Collins said Friday. "The team that comes out on top is not necessarily the best team, but the ones that are able to deal with those challenges and rise to the occasion."

The Rowdies host Indy Eleven, who signed the aforementioned Guenzatti, Saturday night. Kickoff from Al Lang Stadium is set for 7:30.