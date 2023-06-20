Brandon Sr. Softball Assoc. celebrates 20th season

BRANDON, Fla. — The Brandon Senior Softball Association will be celebrating 20 years of fun, friendship and competition.

“We all love to play the game of softball. That’s key,” Nat Pieper, 81, said. “To be out here in the morning and play ball. There is nothing better than that.”

Every Tuesday and Thursday morning, around 100 players gather at William Owen Pass Sports Complex.

“The competition has certainly increased over the years since I first started,” Bill Slinker said.

The players range from 60 to 86 years old. Jim Mattingly has been playing in the league shortly after it began in 2003.

At 86, Mattingly is still in the batter’s box.

“You don’t look at it that way,” Mattingly said. “The only difference in us and little leaguers is our parents aren’t here. That’s it."

It’s an eight-team league that redrafts every three months. Even though these "old guys" are playing a kid's game, they all play to win.

“We like to say we’re a recreational league, but in truth, we all grew up competing,” Pieper said. “We tone it down some, but even so, we all want to win.”

“It’s like a big family,” Mattingly added. “But not during the game sometimes. It gets competitive.”

Competitive on the field and always there for each other off the field.

“If somebody gets hurt, if somebody needs groceries, taken to the doctor, just a lot of family involved in this,” Pieper said. “That’s important to a lot of us. Softball is the real key.”

The league will hold its 20th-anniversary party on October 24 and 26. It’s never too late for new players to join.

“If you need friends, come see us. If you need fun, come see us. If you need exercise, come see us,” Pieper said.