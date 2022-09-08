Brady, Bucs ready for this weekend's kickoff

TAMPA, Fla. — The eyes of the sports world were on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady at the beginning of training camp.

They tried to follow him without success when he took an 11-day break in the middle of training camp. Now they're on him as the regular season looms.

Brady, 45, said he's used to it.

"It’s been like that for a long time for me. I know how to try and do my best," he continued after Thursday's practice. "And I’m a professional, and I try to show up and do my job the best way I can, obviously."

Brady's mid-camp hiatus was mixed in with several veterans' off days, which are common for older players on the team. Brady said the time off won't have an effect on how this team prepares for the upcoming season.

"We have veterans, and I think coach Bowles has done a great job of managing practice and rest, and making sure our bodies are fresh and our minds are fresh," Brady, who's entering his 23rd NFL season, added. "Going to go out there and play good football."

33-year-old receiver Julio Jones is kicking off his first season with the Bucs. He said Brady's time off hasn't affected any of his preparation.

"It’s very, very, very, very, good," he said when asked about his chemistry with Brady. "I just feel like we communicate on each and every play. And Tom does a great job of that. Just looking out there. Whether it’s a signal, or he sees something that the defense is giving us. The communication side is very big and is key to a lot of success."

Fellow receiver Chris Godwin is coming back from a torn right ACL he suffered in December. Godwin said he can't wait to return, but added that it's important that he doesn't try to rush back to the huddle.

"The competitor in me wants to go as soon as I can," Godwin said during Thursday's open locker room session. "Just understanding that I wasn’t there for the end of the season last year, that still really gets to me. So it’s about trying to be as smart as I can. Try to make the best decision, not only for myself but what I feel is going to help the team the most down the stretch."

Tampa Bay opens the regular season in Dallas against the Cowboys. Kickoff is set for Sunday night at 8:20 p.m.