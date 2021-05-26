Watch
Brady and Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau on the golf course

Mark LoMoglio/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, left, shakes hands with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Bucs defeated the Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Posted at 11:38 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 11:38:20-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will hit the links in July teaming with 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson to take on 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in Capital One’s “The Match.”

The event will air on TNT and will be held at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. Mickelson has won “The Match” twice and paired with Brady last May for the event. More recently, Mickelson teamed with Charles Barkley, who has never been mistaken for a pro golfer, and still beat Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in “Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change” last November.

Never one to miss an opportunity to have some fun with his opponent, Brady said the match will be “two old guys (he and Mickelson, 50) against the young bucks.” He then poked fun at Rodgers saying DeChambeau better get used to not going for the big shot because “we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it.”

