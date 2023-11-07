Bradenton's Nelly Korda seeks LPGA three-peat at The ANNIKA

BELLEAIR, Fla. — The former Pelican Women’s Championship has a new name and is drawing a strong group of LPGA players.

Nine of the top ten players in the women’s world golf rankings will be competing in “The ANNIKA” at the Pelican Golf Club.

This is the first LPGA event named after a former player, hall of famer Annika Sorenstam.

“It’s great, the branding is fantastic,” Sorenstam said. “It’s weird when it’s your name, and you see it everywhere.”

Sorenstam is regarded as one of the greatest women golfers of all time, winning 72 LPGA events and ten majors.

This is the fourth year of the tournament, but the first time it’s been branded “The ANNIKA.”

“If you have a legend like Annika, her name is the title of the tournament, having her out here, just the presence of her is really, really neat and cool,” LPGA pro Nelly Korda said. “It brings a little extra to an amazing event.”

Korda is the two-time defending champion at this event, and it’s extra special because she makes her home in Bradenton.

“I grew up in this weather, grew up on this grass, so I think I have a sense of comfort on it, too,” Korda said. “I like the layout, but at the end of the day, even if you’re comfortable and you’ve played on this type of grass, you still have to make putts and play well. That’s what I am hoping for this week.”

“The ANNIKA” will feature a purse of $3.25 million, which is the largest on the LPGA Tour outside of the major championships.