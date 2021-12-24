Watch
Bowser boosts UCF to 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Florida

UCF takes the Gasparilla Bowl
Gasparilla Bowl Football
Posted at 11:20 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 23:20:49-05

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Bowser ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan O’Keefe had 85 yards on seven receptions, and Central Florida earned Sunshine State bragging rights by beating Florida 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.

UCF took a 26-17 lead late in the third when Daniel Obarski made a 21-yard field goal and Mikey Keene threw a 54-yard scoring strike to O’Keefe in the span of about two minutes. Obarski then made it 29-17 on a 33-yarder with 2:41 to play.

O’Keefe also put up 110 rushing yards for UCF. Florida quarterback Emory Jones completed 14 of 36 passes for 171 yards. He also ran for 62 yards on 10 carries.

