Blackhawks say Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct, move to terminate his contract

Blackhawks Predators Hockey
George Walker IV/AP
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry (94) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Posted at 3:30 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 15:30:03-05

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks say veteran Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step toward terminating his contract.

The Blackhawks, in a statement released Tuesday, said an internal investigation showed Perry acted in violation of his NHL contract and their club policies intended to promote a professional and safe working environment.

Chicago put Perry on unconditional waivers and said his deal will be terminated as long as he clears.

The team has not given any indication as to what Perry did to warrant being sent home last week.

