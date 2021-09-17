Big weekend for Florida college football headlined by UF vs. Alabama

It's going to be a big week of college football in the state of Florida as always, and there is a packed slate of games to keep you busy all Saturday long (and even Friday).

UCF at Louisville: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The University of Central Florida Knights get a primetime slot Friday as they go on the road to Louisville. The Knights have won each of their first two games and face off against a 1-1 Cardinals team on ESPN.

Michigan State at #24 Miami: Saturday at 12 p.m.

To say the Miami Hurricanes are off to a shaky start this year would be an understatement. The team got blown out by Alabama in week 1 before narrowly escaping with a win against Appalachian State in week 2. But the Canes still find themselves in the top 25 rankings as they welcome in Big 10 opponent Michigan State. The Spartans are 2-0 on the young season. You can catch this game on ABC Action News at noon.

#1 Alabama at #11 Florida: Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

In what is one of the marquee college football matchups of the week, two SEC opponents square off in Gainesville. Alabama looks like their usual dominant selves with a statement 44-13 win over Miami in week 1 and a big win in week two against Mercer as well. They'll face a Gators team that has wins over Florida Atlantic and USF this season. We will see how UF coach Dan Mullen handles his QB situation. He says Emory Jones will remain the starter, but freshman Anthony Richardson will certainly see time in this game as well. The action starts at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Florida State at Wake Forest: Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Seminoles quickly found themselves in an 0-2 hole this season. After a down to the wire matchup week 1 against Notre Dame that ultimately ended in defeat, the Noles then dropped one in a shocking upset in the final seconds of the game against Jacksonville State. Now in week 3 they look to rebound as the underdogs going up against Wake Forest, who has won their first two games out of the gate. That game is at 3:30 on ESPN.

Florida A&M at USF: Saturday at 7 p.m.

The University of South Florida has had a brutal beginning to its season. After losing 45-0 against NC State on opening night, the Bulls had to turn around and play a ranked UF team, and thus have started the year 0-2. The Bulls have a quarterback competition going so in this one it will be interesting to see who gets more time between Cade Fortin and Timmy McClain as USF goes for its first win of the year against a 1-1 FAMU squad. You can see that game on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.