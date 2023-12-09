Berkeley Prep football wins first state title in school history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After falling just short of a state title crown in 2021, this year's Berkeley Preparatory School varsity football team can now call themselves kings of the gridiron.

Berkeley Prep won the state championship for the first time in school history on Saturday after defeating Miami-based Norland High School in Tallahassee.

It is also the first state title for 70-year-old Dominick Ciao, who is in his 17th year as head coach of the team.

Saturday's win was preceded by several other key wins, including a 17-14 upset win on the road over American Heritage High School in the state semifinals.

Before that matchup, Berkeley entered regionals as the top-ranked team in Region 2 of the FHSAA Class 2M Playoffs. They beat three teams along the way: Middleton High School, Tampa Catholic High School, and Calvary Christian High School.

