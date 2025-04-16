Battle of the Brothers: Rowdies star Leo Fernandes faces sibling for first time in professional match

NAPLES, Fla. — Tonight, the Tampa Bay Rowdies step out of league play when they hit the road for the third round of the Open Cup tournament. The Rowdies head south for a match-up with FC Naples, a USL League One team that's a tier below Tampa Bay.

This match-up is extra-special for Rowdies midfielder Leo Fernandes. His younger brother, Gustavo, plays for FC Naples. This game will be the first time the two square off in a professional match.

"He’s already been active in the family group chat," Leo said with a laugh. "Hopefully we can go down there and give them a nice beating [haha]. I’m the older brother. It’s what I’ve been doing for most of my life."

"We grew up together playing soccer, playing all types of sports. Two versus two in the backyard. I think this is going to be a moment for our family that we’re going to remember for a long time," Gustavo said before practice.

Leo, 33, is the oldest of four brothers. Gustavo, 27, is the youngest. Their other brothers, Kaique and Gabriel, joined them in the soccer ranks. All four played either Division 1 or professionally, and it was Leo who poured the foundation for them to build on.

"What [Leo] did in the offseason, me and my twin brother, we replicated it," Gustavo added. "He would take us around, hang out with all the pros he was with. I just continue to strive like that, and that’s what I would always do."

Leo said one of his career highlights is seeing another one of his brothers succeed on the soccer field.

"For [Gustavo], just to reach his goals is an amazing feeling, for us and the family," he said with pride. "For us to be playing against each other - it’s a dream come true for the family."

Both brothers are going to have fun with the rivalry, but the primary objective is to help their team walk away victorious.

"I actually told him to stop scouting us [haha]," Gustavo joked. "But yeah, we both want to win, and it’ll be bragging rights until the next game."

"I’m gonna try to “meg” him (a move utilized by an offensive player when they dribble the ball through the legs of a defender) and score a goal," Leo laughed.

Kickoff from the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples is set for 7 p.m.