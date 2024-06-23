Watch Now
Yandy Díaz sparks offense as Rays earn 3-1 win over Skenes, Pirates

Matt Freed/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, left, is greeted by third base coach Brady Williams, right, as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Posted at 6:26 PM, Jun 23, 2024

PITTSBURGH — Yandy Díaz hit a home run off the first pitch from Paul Skenes before leading off a two-run eighth inning with a single, sparking a 3-1 win for the Tampa Bay Rays over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Díaz opened the first inning by driving Skenes’ near 100 mph first-pitch fastball off the right-field foul pole. He was 3-for-4 with two hits off Skenes, stretching his hit streak to 16 games.

Colin Holderman replaced Skenes for the eighth, giving up the single to Díaz, followed by another from Josh Lowe.

José Caballero, running for Díaz, scored on Randy Arozarena’s sacrifice fly to put the Rays ahead 2-1 before Richie Palacios added another run with an RBI single.

