Wander Franco's on-base streak ends after 43 games

Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco saw a historic streak come to an end Thursday night.

The shortstop had reached base safely in 43 consecutive games, good for a tie with Frank Robinson in 1956 for the longest in AL/NL history by a player 20 years old or younger.

Only 5 players under the age of 22 have had a longer such streak, and they're all either in the Hall of Fame already or will be inducted soon.

Franco's streak was part of an impressive rookie campaign, as in his first year in the big leagues, he's hitting .286 with seven home runs and 36 RBI.

Oddly enough, Franco was on base twice in the game that snapped his streak, but both times were via a fielder's choice so it did not count.

“It was fun to sit back and watch him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I'm guessing he's going to have plenty of streaks in his career, but this one was pretty spectacular.”

But the attention now shifts toward October baseball, as the Rays hope to make a deep playoff run once again.

Tampa Bay has just three regular-season games left before playoff baseball starts.