Wander Franco agrees to 12-year deal with Rays worth up to $223 million

Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco watches his RBI double during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 1:33 PM, Nov 23, 2021
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have agreed to terms on a massive 12-year deal to keep the shortstop on the team long term, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

According to Passan, the deal with Tampa Bay is for 11 years and $185 million. There is a 12th-year option and the total value could jump to $223 million.

Franco burst on the scene as a rookie in 2021, finishing third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

The highly touted Franco is just 20 years old and in 70 games with the Rays hit .288 with seven homers and 39 RBI. He was also Tampa Bay's best hitter in the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox.

Franco quickly became a fan favorite in Tampa Bay and this deal could make him the cornerstone of the franchise for years to come.

