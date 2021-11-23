Wander Franco agrees to 12-year deal with Rays worth up to $223 million

The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have agreed to terms on a massive 12-year deal to keep the shortstop on the team long term, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Shortstop Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a 12-year contract that guarantees him around $185 million, sources tell ESPN. The deal is worth a maximum of $223 million. It is done, pending small details. The 20-year-old is going to be a Ray for a long time. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 23, 2021

According to Passan, the deal with Tampa Bay is for 11 years and $185 million. There is a 12th-year option and the total value could jump to $223 million.

Franco burst on the scene as a rookie in 2021, finishing third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

The highly touted Franco is just 20 years old and in 70 games with the Rays hit .288 with seven homers and 39 RBI. He was also Tampa Bay's best hitter in the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox.

Franco quickly became a fan favorite in Tampa Bay and this deal could make him the cornerstone of the franchise for years to come.

