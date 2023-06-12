The Running Rays lead the MLB in stolen bases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays (48-20) have the best record in Major League Baseball. In past seasons, the team relied on elite pitching but this year, they have the lumber and the lightning.

Entering Monday’s game at Oakland, the Rays are leading the American League with 112 home runs and trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers (113) for most in MLB.

But Tampa Bay is lapping the league in stolen bases with 87. The next closest team is Pittsburgh, with 70.

“I am surprised about both,” Rays outfielder Jose Siri said via interpreter Manny Navarro. “You have guys like (Luke) Raley, who doesn’t just hit. He can run. Randy (Arozarena), myself, Wander (Franco), we’re trying to take those opportunities to steal.”

“We’re just looking for a good opportunity to run,” Rays outfielder Josh Lowe added. “One of the first things is how well do they hold runners on; the catcher plays a big role in that if they have good arm or not. Then how fast they are to the plate.”

The Rays are the only team with three players with double-digit stolen bases; Franco has 22 steals, Taylor Walls with 15, and Lowe with 14.

“A lot of us in here have green lights because we’ve been pretty good at doing it this season,” Lowe said. “You also have to do your homework. Rely on the coaches giving us good information.”

That attention to detail has led to a pair of seven-steal games and a five-steal game. This year’s rule changes have played a part, of course, including slightly bigger bases.

“We have an athletic team, guys that can get out there and steal bases and do stuff on the base paths that other teams can’t,” Lowe said. “We’re always looking to capitalize and take the extra base.

“I know this team has a lot of guys that can run, and the home runs are coming,” Siri added. “We’re not getting too carried away from ourselves.”

The last team to lead the Majors in home runs and stolen bases is the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers.

The Rays will put their best record in baseball up against the Oakland A’s worst record in baseball with a four-game series beginning Monday night.

