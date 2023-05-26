Tampa Bay Rays turn to Criswell for "bulk duty" in game one vs. Dodgers

ST. PETERSBURG — The eyes of Major League Baseball will be on Tropicana Field this weekend when the Rays host the L.A. Dodgers. Entering this series, both teams are oddsmakers' favorites to win their respective divisions.

This will be the first match-up between these two since the Dodgers beat the Rays in six games to win the 2020 World Series. Despite coming up short, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said he has plenty of positive memories from those playoffs.

"Really appreciate that, looking back. Just how unique that 2020 postseason was, getting to the World Series," Cash said during his pregame interview. "Proud to be a part of that team, and I’m sure it’ll be talked about over this weekend with them coming in."

Cash said reliever Jalen Beeks will be his "opener" in game one - meaning he'll pitch the first inning or two. Then the Rays will turn to 26-year-old righthander Cooper Criswell for the bulk of the relief duty.

"It means a lot. Super-grateful and thankful for another opportunity," Criswell said during his clubhouse interview. "Hopefully, this time around, I’ll have a little better outing."

Criswell gave up hits and five earned runs in four and two-thirds innings in Sunday's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Friday will be his sixth Major League appearance. Cash said they still have confidence in Criswell, and Cooper says he still has confidence in himself.

"I try never to get too down, stay level-headed- whether you’re succeeding or struggling. I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of that," Criswell explained. "All the guys here have been super-welcoming, believe in me. Just a real family atmosphere here. So, it makes me feel super-comfortable."

Criswell grinned when he described one of the cardinal rules of taking the mound after a bad outing: having fun.

"Been playing this game since you’re a little kid. You just want to continue to go out there and have fun," Cooper said. "Obviously, it’s a bigger stage. It’s still a game that we all love and enjoy and wake up and wanna come to the field and compete every day."

"Good results let you have fun. So go get good results," Cash joked. "That’s fun. Winning’s fun. So hopefully that’s what it translates to."

The Dodgers will counter with righthander Noah Syndergaard. First pitch between Tampa Bay (37-15) and Los Angeles (31-20) is scheduled for 6:40 P.M.