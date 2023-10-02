Tampa Bay Rays fans make support for team permanent through flash tattoo event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays fans found out there’s no better way to show their support for the team this postseason than by making it permanent.

The Rays hosted a flash tattoo event Monday afternoon at Poison Ivy Ink in St. Pete and Temple Terrace.

Lisa McWhorter was second in line at the St. Pete location. She’s been a Rays fan for 14 years.

"I wanted to get a Rays tattoo anyway, and when I saw it was free,” said McWhorter. “I live in New Port Richey, and we drove out from there. So we wanted to get here early to get one."

The first 50 fans 18 and up at each location picked one of five Rays tattoos for free. The events were first come, first served.

WFTS A tattoo artist works on a Tampa Bay Rays tattoo on 10/2/2023.

Adrian Oberton was first in line, taking his place at around 10:00 a.m. for an event that didn’t start until 2:00 p.m.

"I'm going to go with the old school Tampa Bay sign with the actual ray,” said Oberton.

At one point in the day, the line outside the St. Pete business stretched to the end of the block.

Once inside, fearless fans rolled up their sleeve or pant legs to ink logos or the Rays mascot.

"It's Tampa Bay, and I'm a Tampa Bay Rays fan, born in the Bay,” said Herbert Malloy. “Might as well rep it everywhere I go."

Fans didn’t just walk away with new tattoos but some gear, too. Earlier Monday afternoon, the Temple Terrace location, as well as the St. Pete location of Poison Ivy Ink, said they had over 65 people turn out for the events.