Tampa Bay Rays executive Jenn Tran is an MVP in the team's front office

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are celebrating their 25th anniversary this season, and one woman has helped shape them every step of the way.

Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Jenn Tran started her career working in Tropicana Field's parking lot. She was 16.

"She had no idea what was in store for her," the former Employee of the Year laughed.

Tran is now one of the most influential front-office executives in Major League Baseball.

Her title with the hometown team is epic: Chief People and Organizational Engagement Officer.

More simply? Tran proudly does it all, a true team MVP, year in and out.

"From human resources to community engagement to fan experience," she said.

Her influence is felt on and off the field, from making sure employees are fulfilled in their work, to helping fans and families have a great time at the ballpark, to organizing hurricane relief for people in need.

Tran's hall-of-fame work ethic rocketed her to the top (and earned her a fun, memorabilia-strewn office inside the Trop).

"I've always been somebody who will pitch in whenever necessary, there is no task beneath me," she said. "Pitch in where needed. This is a collective team effort."

Tran has also been a team leader in making sure women continue to have a strong voice in the always forward-thinking Rays organization.

"We're seeing more and more women entering the clubhouse, which is awesome," she said.