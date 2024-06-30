Watch Now
Taj Bradley strikes out 11 as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Washington Nationals 5-0

Taj Bradley
Mike Carlson/AP
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Taj Bradley
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jun 30, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taj Bradley tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts, Isaac Paredes homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Sunday.

Bradley (3-4) allowed three hits and walked two over 5 2/3 innings in his fifth consecutive strong start. The right-hander has allowed four earned runs in 29 innings over the stretch.

Colin Poche, Jason Adam, Garrett Cleavinger, and Phil Maton completed a three-hitter. The Rays finished with 16 strikeouts.

Paredes, who had two hits in 23 at-bats over his previous seven games, went 3 for 4 and scored two runs. He needed a single for the cycle when he flew out against Tanner Rainey in the eighth.

José Caballero and Randy Arozarena also homered for the Rays (42-42), who returned to the .500 mark for the 17th time. Tampa Bay hasn't been over .500 since May 21.

Washington (39-44) went 3-6 on a nine-game trip.

Paredes hit a first-pitch homer leading off the second, and Caballero connected for a two-run drive off Patrick Corbin (1-8) as Tampa Bay opened a 3-0 lead.

Paredes hit his second career triple and first since June 9, 2021, to start the fourth. He scored on Jose Siri’s sacrifice fly.

Arozarena hit a seventh-inning solo drive off Jordan Weems.

Corbin gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (right elbow-forearm flexor strain) allowed seven runs and six hits over three innings in his second rehab start with Triple-A Rochester and fifth minor league outing overall. He threw 43 of 73 pitches for strikes.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-7, 3.60 ERA) and New York Mets LHP David Peterson (3-0, 3.67 ERA) are Monday night’s scheduled starters

Rays: RHP Zack Littell (2-5, 4.17 ERA) will face Kansas City on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

