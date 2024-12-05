St. Pete City Council approves Rays stadium funding in 4-3 vote

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a 4-3 vote taken Thursday evening, the St. Petersburg City Council approved the bonds required to fund the stadium deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The vote comes after a surprise move on Wednesday when the city council added to its agenda of voting on the bonds to fund the new stadium at the center of the Historic Gas Plant District Redevelopment project.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said he is optimistic about the deal with the Rays moving forward but reassured that he wants no more money coming from city taxpayers to fund the stadium.

The City Administrator at the meeting questioned how the MLB club would do their part in funding the new stadium.

“[The Rays have] experienced cost increases, and they’re looking for ways to fill that gap,” the City Administrator said.

Welch added that the Rays told him the deal was still in effect after the city council voted to approve the bonds. The county will now consider its portion of the bonds on Dec. 17.

This is the latest dramatic turn between St. Pete city leaders and the Rays following the questionable future of the team staying in Tampa Bay.

First, the Pinellas County Commission voted twice to delay a vote on the county’s portion of the funding for the stadium deal.

Then, the Rays announced that the deal was dead. Given the upheaval and the Rays’ announcement, the St. Pete City Council delayed its vote on the bonds during a Nov. 21 meeting.

In a letter earlier this week, the Rays sent local leaders a somewhat different message. Rays Co-President Matt Silverman wrote the deal is still “in effect,” and the team is now waiting on the city and county to act.