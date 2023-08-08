Shane McClanahan 'highly unlikely' to pitch again this season, says Cash

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher and ace Shane McClanahan is “highly unlikely” to pitch again in 2023, according to manager Kevin Cash, as first reported by the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin.

McClanahan is in the process of getting a second opinion on his injured left forearm. McClanahan was placed on the 15-day injured list after struggling in his last start against the New York Yankees.

He had one of the best starts in all of baseball in 2023, starting 8-0 with a 2.07 ERA through his first 11 starts. After dealing with injuries and some shaky starts, McClanahan is now 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA this season.

Shane McClanahan was drafted by the Rays in 2018 out of the University of South Florida.

He made his debut in 2020 and has quickly become one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. He has been selected for two consecutive All-Star Games and started the 2022 All-Star Game for the American League.