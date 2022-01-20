Ray's Spring training tickets go on sale starting January 24

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The Tampa Bay Rays have announced that single-game tickets will go on sale on Monday, January 24 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at RaysBaseball.com and with the MLB Ballpark app.

Spring Training Ticket Offers

Season Tickets

Spring Training season tickets provide access to the best seat locations at the largest discount.

Spring Training Season Ticket Holders receive additional benefits, including concession and merchandise discounts, and the opportunity to purchase pre-paid parking.

Season tickets for the 15-game schedule at Charlotte Sports Park start at just $299.

Exhibition Game at Tropicana Field

The Rays will play an exhibition game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, March 29 at 12:35 p.m. General admission tickets for this game will be available for $15 in the lower level.

Mini Packs

Fans can secure 2022 Spring Training tickets before single-game tickets go on sale to the general public by purchasing a three- or six-game Spring Training mini pack. These packs offer a discount off single-game prices for most games and start at $51 per pack.

Group Outings

Group, Suite, and Picnic Area experiences are available at special group discounts. To purchase a group outing, please email springtraining@raysbaseball.com for more information.

Fans can purchase 2022 Spring Training season tickets, mini packs, and group tickets through RaysBaseball.com/Spring, through the MLB Ballpark app, by calling 888-FAN-RAYS or by emailing springtraining@raysbaseball.com.

Presale Opportunities

Rays Insiders Presale

Fans who sign up for the Rays Insider, the official email newsletter, will have the opportunity to participate in a special online presale on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m.

The registration deadline to be eligible for this presale is Wednesday, January 19 at 12 p.m.

Fans can visit RaysBaseball.com/Newsletter today to register.

Current subscribers need not re-apply.

Season Ticket Holders