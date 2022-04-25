Watch
SportsBaseballTampa Bay Rays

Actions

Rays pitcher returns to first game action since brain surgery

Rays pitcher returns to first game action since brain surgery
Tyler Zombro
Posted at 8:16 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 08:16:01-04

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Tyler Zombro returned to the mound for his first regular season game in 325 days Sunday following brain surgery after being hit in the head by a line drive in June of 2021.

RELATED: Rays minor leaguer set to return from brain surgery after being hit by 104 mph line drive

Zombro appeared in the second inning of Sunday's game for Tampa Bay's AAA affiliate the Durham Bulls and entered the game to a standing ovation from fans as well as the opposing team.

In his first outing in 325 days, Zombro tossed a scoreless inning, giving up just one hit.

It's a miracle he even saw the field again after his head injury and the day was made even better by the Bulls picking up a 14-5 victory over the Norfolk Tides.

“It’s amazing, like being out there today, I feel like nothing happened,” he said during camp last month. “I feel 100% like myself, throwing feels the same, just how the stars have aligned I definitely feel like I should be out there.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!