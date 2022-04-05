Watch
Rays OF Austin Meadows traded to Tigers

Posted at 10:18 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 22:19:07-04

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded outfielder Austin Meadows to the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers have three seasons of control with the 26-year-old Meadows before he reaches free agency. Meanwhile the Rays get a 23-year-old Isaac Paredes along with a draft choice in the Competitive B Round.

Meadows also has a brother in the Tigers organization.

Meadows hit .234 last season with 27 home runs and 106 RBI in 142 games for the Rays.

In 23 games last season for the Tigers, Paredes hit .208 with 1 home run and 5 RBI.

