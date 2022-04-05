Rays OF Austin Meadows traded to Tigers

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded outfielder Austin Meadows to the Detroit Tigers.

Rays have traded OF Austin Meadows to the Tigers for INF Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance pick. In 2021, Paredes hit .208 (15-for-72) with one home run and five RBI in 23 games over four stints with the Tigers. #RaysUp — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) April 5, 2022

The Tigers have three seasons of control with the 26-year-old Meadows before he reaches free agency. Meanwhile the Rays get a 23-year-old Isaac Paredes along with a draft choice in the Competitive B Round.

Meadows also has a brother in the Tigers organization.

We have acquired OF Austin Meadows from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for INF Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance-B pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/33E6FppgET — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 5, 2022

MORE RAYS NEWS

Meadows hit .234 last season with 27 home runs and 106 RBI in 142 games for the Rays.

In 23 games last season for the Tigers, Paredes hit .208 with 1 home run and 5 RBI.