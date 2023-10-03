Rays lose Game 1 of Wild Card Series, set postseason franchise record in errors

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Untimely errors on defense and a lack of runs on offense have put the Tampa Bay Rays behind 1-0 against the Texas Rangers in the 2023 Wild Card Series.

The Rays totaled a postseason franchise record four errors and scored zero runs in the 4-0 loss Tuesday as they now have a do-or-die game tomorrow at Tropicana Field.

Pitcher Tyler Glasnow got the start at home for the Rays and struck out two batters in the first inning after an error by Yandy Diaz.

In the top of the second inning, Josh Jung hit a sacrifice fly to score Nathaniel Lowe and put the Rangers on the board first.

A wild throw by catcher René Pinto to second base later that same inning led to Taveras reaching third base safely.

But a groundout by Marcus Semien stopped the bleeding for Tampa Bay as they escaped the second inning with just one run allowed.

Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery saved a run by the Rays in the bottom of the second with a backhand catch after Jose Siri tried to sacrifice a bunt with runners at the corners.

Pinto struck out swinging to end the inning and keep the Rays scoreless.

The Rays continued to get on base in the following inning after left fielder Randy Arozarena hit a double to center field, and a deep fly out by Harold Ramirez moved Arozarena up a base.

Arozarena, however, was left stranded at third after Issac Paredes fouled out near right field.

The Rangers had runners at second and third base in the fourth inning but failed to stretch their lead.

An inning later, Texas put more runners on base after a Corey Seager double and a Robbie Grossman walk with no outs.

Glasnow was hit in the leg by a comebacker from right fielder Adolis Garcia, loading the bases.

After a pop-out by Lowe, Glasnow threw four straight balls to catcher Jonah Heim, the last pitch being a wild one to walk Heim and score Seager for a 2-0 Rangers lead.

Glasnow struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning and keep the Rays within striking distance.

He was replaced by reliever Chris Devenski in the sixth inning after back-to-back walks to left fielder Evan Carter and Semien to start the inning.

Glasnow finished with eight strikeouts, allowing three earned runs, six hits, and five walks.

Seager had his second hit of the game after Devenski replaced Glasnow, which Siri could not field cleanly in center field.

Texas scored two more runs after Tampa Bay’s fourth error of the day in just six innings.

As the game continued, the Rays offense couldn’t figure out Montgomery, who pitched seven full innings and allowed just six hits.

Longtime reliever Aroldis Chapman replaced Montgomery and got three outs in just 13 pitches to put the Rays on the brink of losing the first game of the Wild Card Series.

Closer José Leclerc finished the job in the ninth and final inning to put the Rangers one win closer to an ALDS matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

Game 2 of the 2023 Wild Card Series is Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Catch the first pitch on ABC Action News at 3:08 p.m.