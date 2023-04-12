Rays look to post the second-best start in MLB history with a victory Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays would make former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis proud because all the team does is "just win, baby."

With the Rays' 7-2 victory Tuesday night, the team ran their record to 11-0 on the season. That ties the 1981 Oakland Athletics for the second-longest winning streak to open a season in baseball's modern era.

Tampa has two more games scheduled in a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. If the Rays are able to win both games, the team will tie the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers for the best start to a season in MLB history.

For Tampa Bay, it's not just winning the games that's been impressive; it's been the complete dominance the team has displayed over their opponents.

At this point in the season, the Rays have played 99 innings. Out of those innings, the Rays have trailed for a total of just five innings. According to MLB.com, Tampa Bay is the third team ever to do that, the other two are the 1884 New York Gothams (trailed for just two out of 99 innings) and the 1884 St. Louis Maroons (didn't trail in first 99 innings).

If that wasn't enough, the Rays have also matched the MLB record for home runs in the first 11 games with 29 (tied with 2000 St. Louis Cardinals). MLB.com also reported the team has tied the second-longest winning streak overall in franchise history.

The Rays take on the Red Sox Wednesday with first pitch thrown at 6:40 p.m. If Tampa Bay can win the next two games, the team will go for the all-time record Friday against the Blue Jays in Toronto.