Rays look for fan input on new ballpark design

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After years of talks, the Rays finally announced in September plans for a new stadium keeping them in St. Petersburg.

“Being a St. Petersburg local I’m excited. I’m excited that the team is going to stay within the city," said Sean Hayes.

Tropicana Field gets a lot of criticism for a number of reasons, and before a new ballpark is built the team is asking fans to chime in.

There is an online survey covering everything from parking to seating.

The survey asks about the importance of having local restaurants versus national chains.

“Local restaurants will definitely be a hit, especially some of the restaurants that have been here for a while. To see them get their foot in the door would be awesome as well," said Hayes.

There are technology questions, like how important is a great video screen and strong wi-fi.

Some want to keep some of Tropicana Field’s amenities but improve on them.

“I say like the touch tank, but make it bigger because it’s small. I think it would be cool if it was a bigger part of the stadium," said Kaden Narron.

The team said the feedback they get will be vital in designing a state-of-the-art ballpark that will provide the best fan experience in Major League Baseball.

“I look for a baseball vibe. I was a little disappointed that they are not building a retractable dome. It doesn’t really feel like baseball without it," said Dennis Gallo.

The survey also includes questions about the mixed-use district that will surround the ballpark.

According to the survey, that area could have up to 45 restaurants, retail stores, office space, hotels, and a concert venue.

The survey link is being emailed to fans and takes about 15 minutes to finish.

The stadium is set to open in 2028.