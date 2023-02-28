Watch Now
Rays' Glasnow to miss 6 to 8 weeks with oblique strain

AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow winds up during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Feb 28, 2023
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss six to eight weeks because of a left oblique strain.

The 29-year-old right-hander was hurt while throwing batting practice on Monday. He rejoined the Rays rotation last September after missing nearly 14 months because of Tommy John surgery.

Tampa Bay said Tuesday that an MRI detected a grade 2 strain.

The Rays’ opening day starter two years ago, Glasnow had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021. The 6-foot-8 right-hander went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts in 2021.

Glasnow signed a $30.35 million, two-year contract. He gets $5.35 million this season and $25 million in 2024, when he would have been eligible for free agency.

