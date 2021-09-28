Rays could break franchise wins record Tuesday night against Astros

The Tampa Bay Rays tied their franchise record for wins in a season on Sunday, and Tuesday night will have a chance to break that record.

With just six games remaining in the regular season, the Rays sit atop the American League East with a record of 97-59, eight games ahead of the New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay already clinched the division with their win Saturday against the Miami Marlins, and now have a chance to clinch home-field advantage all the way until the World Series. It will take at least one win in the next six games.

Those six games begin with a three-game series in Houston Tuesday night followed by a weekend trip to the Bronx to face the Yankees in the last series of the year.

If the playoffs started today, Tampa Bay would play the winner of the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, who are set to square off in the Wild Card game. However, the Toronto Blue Jays are just one game behind Boston, and the Seattle Mariners are just 1.5 games back, so that Wild Card matchup could change before the end of the year.

In the meantime, the Rays look to get their 98th win and break the franchise record set by the legendary worst-to-first 2008 Rays that made it to the World Series.

First pitch from Houston Tuesday night is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay will throw Michael Wacha while the Astros counter with Jose Urquidy.