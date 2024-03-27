Rays begin 2024 season with clean slate ahead of Opening Day

TAMPA, Fla. — After a disappointing postseason run that saw the Tampa Bay Rays suffer back-to-back losses against the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers, the team now shifts its focus to Opening Day.

Happy Opening Day Eve to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/Y04ly4TOjE — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 27, 2024

The Rays enter the 2024 season without some familiar faces, such as shortstop Wander Franco and pitcher Shane McClanahan.

Franco is still away from the team due to an investigation by both the MLB and authorities in the Dominican Republic regarding an alleged relationship between him and a minor.

McClanahan will undergo Tommy John surgery, forcing him to miss part of the 2023 season and all of 2024. Pitchers Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen are also rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Pitcher Tyler Glasnow was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last December, further impacting Tampa Bay's starting rotation.

Despite all of that adversity, the Rays are hoping for a sixth consecutive playoff appearance, which would extend a franchise-record streak.

Pitcher Zach Eflin will make his first career Opening Day start against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 28 at Tropicana Field.

The Blue Jays will trot out Jose Berrios, who is making his fourth career start on Opening Day. Berrios' last start on Opening Day two years ago only lasted 0.1 innings as he surrendered four runs on three hits with a pair of walks and a hit batter.

The first pitch is at 4:10 p.m., with parking lots opening at 12:10 a.m. and gates opening at 2:10 p.m.

The Rays full schedule is linked below.