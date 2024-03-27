Watch Now
SportsBaseballTampa Bay Rays

Actions

Rays begin 2024 season with clean slate ahead of Opening Day

Braves Rays Baseball
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Rays hats and gloves on the bench during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Braves Rays Baseball
Posted at 4:32 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 16:32:03-04

TAMPA, Fla. — After a disappointing postseason run that saw the Tampa Bay Rays suffer back-to-back losses against the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers, the team now shifts its focus to Opening Day.

The Rays enter the 2024 season without some familiar faces, such as shortstop Wander Franco and pitcher Shane McClanahan.

Franco is still away from the team due to an investigation by both the MLB and authorities in the Dominican Republic regarding an alleged relationship between him and a minor.

McClanahan will undergo Tommy John surgery, forcing him to miss part of the 2023 season and all of 2024. Pitchers Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen are also rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Pitcher Tyler Glasnow was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last December, further impacting Tampa Bay's starting rotation.

Despite all of that adversity, the Rays are hoping for a sixth consecutive playoff appearance, which would extend a franchise-record streak.

Pitcher Zach Eflin will make his first career Opening Day start against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 28 at Tropicana Field.

The Blue Jays will trot out Jose Berrios, who is making his fourth career start on Opening Day. Berrios' last start on Opening Day two years ago only lasted 0.1 innings as he surrendered four runs on three hits with a pair of walks and a hit batter.

The first pitch is at 4:10 p.m., with parking lots opening at 12:10 a.m. and gates opening at 2:10 p.m.

The Rays full schedule is linked below.

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.