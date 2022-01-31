Rays announce ticket info, promotional schedule for 2022 season

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced single-game ticket information as well as the promotional schedule for the 2022 season.

Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public in the MLB Ballpark app and at RaysBaseball.com on Thursday, February 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets and parking for all 2022 Rays home games are accessible exclusively in the Ballpark app on a mobile device. Paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, are not available or accepted. The Ballpark app is available for free download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Rays Season Members, Spring Training Season Ticket Holders, Corporate Partners and Group Leaders will receive information about special single-game presale opportunities. Fans who sign up for the Rays Insider, the Rays official email newsletter, can also participate in a special online presale on Wednesday, February 9 at 10 a.m. The registration deadline for this presale is Tuesday, February 8 at noon. Visit RaysBaseball.com/Newsletter to sign up for the Rays Insider.

The Rays have also announced this year’s promotional schedule, which features 16 unique items. The schedule features

eight all-fan giveaways, including three bobbleheads, and eight kids giveaways.

The promotional schedule for all fans is below:

Friday, April 8 vs. the Baltimore Orioles—Rays Schedule Magnet

Saturday, April 23 vs. Red Sox—Bobblehead presented by DEX Imaging

Friday, May 27 vs. Yankees—Chain Necklace presented by DEX Imaging

Tuesday, June 21 vs. Yankees—Bobblehead presented by Bally Sports Sun

Saturday, July 16 vs. Orioles—Bobblehead presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

Saturday, July 30 vs. Guardians—Devil Rays Basketball Jersey

Saturday, August 20 vs. Royals—Cooler

Saturday, September 24 vs. Blue Jays—Tote Bag presented by MLB Network

For eight select Sunday home games, fans 14 years and under (while supplies last) will receive the following promotional items:

Sunday, April 10 vs. Orioles—Pop It presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

Sunday, April 24 vs. Red Sox—Jersey Socks presented by Bally Sports Sun

Sunday, May 1 vs. Twins—Sunglasses presented by Bally Sports Sun

Sunday, May 15 vs. Blue Jays—Snap Bracelet presented by Spectrum

Sunday, May 29 vs. Yankees—Sweatshirt Drawstring Bag presented by Morgan Automotive Group

Sunday, June 5 vs. White Sox—Stovepipe Hat

Sunday, June 26 vs. Pirates—Raymond Reversible Headband

Sunday, July 31 vs. Guardians—Cereal Bowl & Cup Set presented by Tropicana

Rays players and coaches will wear white alternate throwback Devil Rays jerseys and navy blue retro caps during five Saturday home games. The five Devil Rays Days will take place on April 30 vs. Twins, May 28 vs. Yankees, July 30 vs. Guardians, August 20 vs. Royals and September 24 vs. Blue Jays.

The complete promotional schedule can be found at RaysBaseball.com/promotions