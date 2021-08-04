Rays 2022 schedule released, with Opening Day in Boston vs. Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays are laser-focused on finishing this season strong and making a deep playoff run, but with a couple months left to go this year, next year's schedule has already been released.

We will be treated to a marquee matchup right off the bat, as the Rays head to Boston on Opening Day (March 31) to take on the Red Sox, the very team they are battling for first place in the American League East this season.

It's the first of six road games to open the 2022 season, as Tampa Bay will head to Toronto for a three-game series with the Blue Jays after three in Boston.

Rays 2022 Regular-Season Schedule by ABC Action News on Scribd

The home opener for Tampa Bay will be on Friday, April 8 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rays won't face the rival New York Yankees until the end of May.

The Rays will face all five teams from the National League Central next year and continue their annual home-and-home series with the Miami Marlins, totaling 20 interleague games for the 10th straight season.

The Rays are scheduled to host the Marlins (May 24-25), St. Louis Cardinals (June 7-9), Pittsburgh Pirates (June 24-26) and Milwaukee Brewers (June 28-29). They will play interleague road series against the Chicago Cubs (April 18-20), Cincinnati Reds (July 8-10), Brewers (August 9-10) and Marlins (August 30-31).

The final month of the season includes two series each against the Yankees and Blue Jays, as well as one with the Red Sox, so September could make or break the American League playoff picture.

The season ultimately ends with a six-game road trip against Cleveland and Houston.

But first things first, the Rays aren't done winning in 2021!