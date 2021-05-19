Masks now optional for fully vaccinated people at Rays games

Masks will no longer be required at Tropicana Field during Tampa Bay Rays games for fully vaccinated people, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The policy change goes into effect beginning with the series against the Kansas City Royals on May 25, which is the next home series.

The policy states that those who are not vaccinated and are over the age of two will still have to wear a mask.

The Rays are the latest organization to update their mask policy after the CDC changed its guidance to say fully vaccinated people don't need a mask in most settings.

Tampa Bay will finish out its series against the Baltimore Orioles, then play the Toronto Blue Jays on the road before returning home to the Trop for the Royals series.