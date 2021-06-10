Get vaccinated and get free tickets to a Rays game, here's how

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla- — The Tampa Bay Rays and the department of health are offering free COVID vaccinations and 2 free Rays tickets at a vaccination event this month.

Officials say the event is set to go down at Tropicana Field from Tuesday, June 15 through Thursday, June 17 as part of Major League Baseball’s league-wide "Vaccinate at the Plate initiative." To sweeten the deal fans that get vaccinated at the event also get 2 free tickets for a Rays home game.

"Fans who participate in this program will also get a voucher for two (2) complimentary tickets to a future Rays 2021 regular-season home game."- Tampa Rays

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available. Fans who select the Pfizer vaccine will schedule their second shot with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County directly. Vaccines are free. No insurance is required.

Eligibility:



No residency requirements

No appointment necessary

Pfizer: Ages 12 years old and up

Johnson & Johnson: Ages 18 years old and up

Masks are required for anyone entering Tropicana Field who is not vaccinated, ages 2 years old and up. Masks are optional for fully vaccinated fans.

Fans who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Tropicana Field will receive a ticket voucher for two (2) complimentary tickets in the Lower Reserved or GTE Financial Party Deck for one regular-season home game (excluding games against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox).

Vouchers must be redeemed online at RaysBaseball.com using the unique code provided. Fans can park for free in Lot 6 or 7 and proceed to the Gate 1 rotunda entrance. A map of the property is available at RaysBaseball.com/Parking.