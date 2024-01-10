Dominican Republic reporter gives insight into Wander Franco case

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — Rays shortstop Wander Franco was released from jail in the Dominican Republic on Monday. He paid a fine of about $34,000 and has to appear in court on the 30th of each month for at least the next six months- or until his case is resolved.

Tampa Bay's most talented prospect is under investigation for money laundering and commercial sexual exploitation. Prosecutors allege that Franco, 22, paid the mother of a 14-year-old girl in exchange for having a relationship with the minor.

ABC Action News sports reporter Kevin Lewis spoke with Martín Rodriguez, a sports reporter editor for Deportes SIN in the Dominican Republic, to get more insight on a player who's still seen as a star in a country that's known for churning out baseball stars.

Franco, 22, is on the same level as fellow All-Stars Juan Soto, Rafael Devers, Fernando Tatis, Jr., and Vladimir, Guerrero, Jr.

"Among some of the most promising stars in the big leagues, Wander was the shortstop for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic - on such a talented team," Rodriguez said when describing Franco's status. "It's a country that produces so much talent. The talent is undeniable. Behavior is something else.”

The Rays and Major League Baseball look like they're waiting for the Dominican Republic justice system to reach a decision. But MLB has taken its own separate action in the past. However, none of those cases involved such a high-profile player accused of a crime involving a minor.

Wander Franco arrested for no-showing his meeting with prosecutor, report says

"It's possible that in Wander Franco's case, it may be a historic sanction," Rodriguez added. "We still don't know which way things are going to go. But the laws of the Dominican Republic are very clear. A relationship with a minor is totally prohibited."

While a decision looms, the feeling in the Dominican Republic is similar to that of those following the case from a distance.

"I think If he's found guilty, he could've played his last game in the major leagues," Rodriguez said.

Martín said Franco's in his hometown of Baní, where he's waiting on an uncertain future - on and off the field.

"Everything's in limbo right now," Rodriguez said. "The Dominican justice system hasn't issued any judgment. It’s possible that there will be negotiations. There hasn’t been a sanction against Wander in the Dominican Republic, but we'll see."

Franco was an All-Star in 2023, where he batted .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs. His last game was on August 12th. He was pulled from the Rays lineup on August 13, immediately after the team learned of the allegations.