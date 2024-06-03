Catching Rays with Richie Palacios

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In his first season with the Tampa Bay Rays, Richie Palacios is second on the team in runs scored and stolen bases.

He was acquired by Tampa Bay in an offseason trade that sent pitcher Andrew Kittredge to St. Louis.

Palacios is in his third season in the Major Leagues. He comes from a family of baseball players. His dad played in the minors, his uncle played four seasons with the Kansas City Royals, and his brother, Josh, is in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger wanted to get to know Palacios better off the field, and there is no better way to do that than with a game of catch.