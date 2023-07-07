All-Star Arozarena prepares for his first HR Derby

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena lobbied for it, and the MLB obliged. He will compete in his first Home Run Derby Monday night in Seattle.

"I love hitting home runs. I'm very happy to participate in the Home Run Derby," Arozarena said at a Boys & Girls Clubs event in St. Petersburg. "I love hitting home runs in batting practice. Even more so in games. It won't be my first Home Run Derby. My first year in pro baseball, in High-A, I was able to participate, and I was fortunate enough to win it."

Arozarena is a fan-favorite at Tropicana Field. The "Randy Land" promotion regularly sells out the left-field seats for home games.

ESPN MLB analyst and former major leaguer Xavier Scruggs will cover the Home Run Derby. He thinks Arozarena can turn T-Mobile Park into the northwest version of Randy Land.

"I think he understands what we all love about this game. It’s a kid’s game. You’re supposed to go out there and have fun, and he’s been enjoying it," Scruggs said via video chat. "You cannot keep your eyes off of this guy. That’s what I love about watching him. I’m gonna love watching him hit homers."

Starting in 2015, MLB created a timed, one-on-one, bracket-style format to build drama and keep the contest moving. Scruggs thinks the structure of the contest adds to the level of excitement.

"It gives them a chance in that first round to kind of learn the process. If they’re able to get to the next round, now I know what I feel like," he explained. "Now I know how much time I need to take in between swings. For me, I like this head-to-head match-up, and I think we have a great field of guys that are gonna be doing it this year."

Tampa native and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso won the contest in 2019 and 2021. The Plant High School grad would tie Ken Griffey, Jr. for most wins all time if he can be the last man standing.

Scruggs added that players on this stage embrace the moment and make something as difficult as hitting a home run look simple.

"They take that pressure and they feed off of it. They hit bombs even further than sometimes we even see in the games," he added. "That’s what’s really special about these guys being able to go out there and show how easy it really is for them."

Arozarena will face his friend, Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia in the first round. The winner will face the winner of Luis Robert, Jr. (White Sox) vs. Adley Rutschman (Orioles). The other side of the bracket includes Alonso vs. Julio Rodriguez (Mariners), and Mookie Betts (Dodgers) vs. Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. (Blue Jays).

The Home Run Derby gets underway Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.