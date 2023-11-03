Atkins helps fuel Bulls offensive attack

TAMPA, Fla. — USF junior wide receiver Sean Atkins was just nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the best FBS college football player who started their career as a walk-on.

Atkins, a former high school quarterback, earned a scholarship in 2021. This season, he leads the Bulls in receptions (51) and receiving yards (550).

"It's just a testament to my work ethic," Atkins explained. "Continuing to be consistent. Coming in with the right mindset every single day. Not getting discouraged, believing in myself. Also, just going out and executing plays whenever my number's called."

Along with his work ethic, Atkins credits his pregame routine with helping his on-field production.

"Eat the same meal I always have. Eat the same breakfast. Always have spaghetti for the meal," Atkins grinned. "And then I’m superstitious with watching anime before the game. I always have to."

Atkins' teammates say there are multiple reasons why he's closing in on single-season school records for receptions (67 - Rodney Adams, '16) and yards (879 - Marquez Valdes-Scantling, '17).

"I have a lot of confidence in him. He’s always in the right spot at the right time," said quarterback Byrum Brown. "He makes plays when he has to. He’s always looking to spring big plays. He’s a big part of this team and a big contributing factor."

"He exudes confidence," added Bulls head coach Alex Golesh. "But he’s earned the right to exude confidence because of the way he works and obviously the way he performs. And you can see the catch number continues to go up every week."

Golesh used the word "dynamic" to describe Atkins' style of play. That's pretty much the same way Atkins describes Golesh.

"Coach Golesh is an absolute dog. He’s not scared of anything. He’s going to look anybody in the eyes," Atkins said when asked what it's like to play for his first-year head coach. "He’s just one of those guys that you believe in. Just knowing that he has your back makes you want to go out there and just do whatever you can to have his back."

USF (4-4) visits Memphis (6-2) for a 3 p.m. kickoff tomorrow afternoon.