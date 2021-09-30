As Rays near 100 win mark, some teams at more than 100 losses

The Tampa Bay Rays are flying high. They have clinched the American League East and homefield advantage for almost the entire playoffs. They already broke their single-season wins record and now are flirting with a 100 win season.

With four games to play, Tampa Bay is just two games away from the century mark.

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are already up over 100 wins, which is remarkable considering they play in the same division.

The Giants are at 104 wins, and could possibly break the team record of 106 wins in a season, which was set all the way back in 1912 when they were playing in New York.

The Dodgers have a chance to tie their franchise record of 106 wins if they win their remaining four games.

But while some teams are celebrating great success, others have already eclipsed the 100 loss mark.

The Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks all have 100 losses or more, with the Pirates one loss away from joining that club.

For the Orioles, it's the third straight full length season where they finish with at least 107 losses, not a happy statistic for fans in Baltimore.

The Diamondbacks could break a team record for losses in a season if they drop their last four. The Rangers hadn't lost 100 games in a season since 1973.

For the record, the Rays have lost 100 games three times in franchise history, but it hasn't happened since they were the Devil Rays in 2006.