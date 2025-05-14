Arians Family Foundation continues fundraising in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Arians Family Foundation (AFF) supports and develops programs which strive to prevent and ameliorate the abuse and neglect of children. AFF supports CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and specifically GAL (Guardian Ad Litem) which helps make sure that children who are involved in the court system, as a result of abuse or neglect by their families, receive the love and help they need.

The Foundation has raised more than $5 million collectively over the years, which has benefited CASA programs in Arizona, Georgia, Indiana and Pennsylvania, and currently the GAL program of greater Tampa. That number increased after Tuesday's fundraising dinner in South Tampa.

"The awareness and the money that we raise is all about it," former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said at the event. "I beg the seniors in Florida and Arizona… I know you’re bored. Look into this. Become a CASA, become a Guardian ad Litem. It’s so fulfilling."

Bruce's wife, Christine, is a former family court attorney who helped jump start the Foundation in 2013.

"All the kids in foster care are in front of a court, somewhere," she explained. "The ones who have a CASA - or a GAL in Florida, they’re the ones who have a chance at real success. They’re the ones who have a chance at having their needs fulfilled. It’s just so important."

Arians has been coaching football more more than 40 years. He said he never could've imagined having a Foundation that's been this successful.

"No," he said immediately. "I remember back as an assistant in Pittsburgh I just helped get some guys out and raised money. Once we became a head coach, it was like 'We’re going to start a foundation' and try to raise as much awareness and money as we possibly can."

Current and former Buccaneers players quickly stepped up to help the Arians cause. One of the first was Lavonte David, the man Arians picked to the be lone on-field captain during the 2020 Super Bowl championship season.

"You want to use your support to help others around you," David, who's entering his 14th season, said prior to the fundraiser. "Other people may be going through different things, as well. So you want to try and build legacies and build foundations to show that you care and that you got somebody’s back."

Arians was an assistant coach at Temple University in the early 1980s. That's where coached current Bucs head coach Todd Bowles. The two have remained close ever since, and Bowles has supported Arians' cause every step of the way.

"Anytime you have someone who doesn’t really have parents and they have to seek help elsewhere, you gotta feel for them," Bowles said. "It makes you want to keep your kids close and not wanna let them go. It’s for a great cause, and it’s a great event. We’re just trying to help the young people become better as they get older."

Bruce, who coached Tampa Bay from 2019-'21 is quick to credit the Buccaneers organization with helping boost awareness for his Foundation.

"They’ve been so great to us and supporting the Foundation. But just, to work for. First class, what they stand for in the community. They know what the word “family" means.

For more information, head to ariansfamilyfoundation.com.