Watch
Sports

Actions

AP source: Texas, Oklahoma talk to SEC about joining league

items.[0].image.alt
Roger Steinman/AP
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Lee Morris (84) advances the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football championship, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas 39-27. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Big 12 Conference Championship Football
Lincoln Riley
Posted at 11:01 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 23:05:35-04

Texas and Oklahoma have had discussions with the Southeastern Conference about leaving the Big 12 and joining the powerhouse league.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Associated Press a report in The Houston Chronicle that the two schools have talked about switching conferences with SEC officials, but no formal invitations have been extended.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were intended to be confidential, said Texas initiated the discussions.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the two schools all declined comment. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby did not return messages.

Such a move would give the SEC 16 football teams.

It would be a devastating blow to the 10-member Big 12.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.