AP source: Jags fired Meyer for cause, don't intend to pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — In his first public comments since he was fired, former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is apologizing to the city of Jacksonville and expressing disappointment in how his 11-month tenure unfolded.

Meyer left the team facility without telling anyone Wednesday and was fired early Thursday with the Jaguars at 2-11. A person familiar with the termination says Meyer was fired for cause and the team doesn't intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract.

The person said Meyer's firing was not tied to any one incident during his tumultuous tenure filled with off-the-field drama and negative headlines.

Florida is an “at-will” employment state, meaning employers or employees can terminate employment at any time and without any advance warning.