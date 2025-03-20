Amateur golfer wants to inspire the next generation

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Kieron van Wyk punched his ticket to this week's Valspar Championship by posting a fourth-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open two weeks ago. It's the second PGA Tour event for the South African native who's starring at the College of Charleston.

"I try to keep it as simple as possible. Just keep my processes the same," the senior said when discussing his approach to his game. "Keep whatever got me here the same, and just go out and get the ball in the hole as quickly as possible."

IG: @kieronvanwyk van Wyk won the APGA Tour event in La Jolla, CA in January.

Kieron credits his game's growth largely to his work away from the course. He's been practicing meditation and breathing exercises to help him stay even-keeled.

"If the mind is calm and the mind is at ease, it makes the physical ability a little easier," he explained. "Just making sure that my mind’s at ease and is calm, I’m able to think straight and execute the golf shots."

One of van Wyk's most important finishes was in January when he won the Advocates PGA Tour event in La Jolla, CA. He's the first amateur winner of an APGA event in its 15-year history. The APGA uses golf to promote diversity and inclusion for people from all different backgrounds.

"What the APGA is doing is awesome," van Wyk said when discussing the tour's importance. "It’s giving guys opportunities to play good golf courses, play on the tour. It gives them playing time. Going through those experiences just makes you a better golfer. What they’re doing is amazing."

Kieron says Tiger Woods is one of his idols because he's a great golfer and a fellow black golfer. Van Wyk wants to play on the PGA Tour so he can empower the next generation of young players to get involved in the sport.

WFTS The Valspar Championship runs Thursday through Sunday at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.

"I wish to inspire young black kids and other kids to play the game of golf," he added. "I think golf is in a healthy spot, and it’s very inspiring for the youngsters out there."

Earning a spot on the PGA Tour is a grind, and staying on tour is an even bigger grind. But you won't hear van Wyk talk about nerves or pressure when it comes to accomplishing his ultimate goal.

"If you love what you do, you’d do anything it takes to get it done- to get yourself to where you want to be. And that’s exactly how I feel."

